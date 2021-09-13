Sudanese Pupil Wins Arab Invention Cup

Khartoum — Sudanese pupil Omar Alkhatab Osman Abuzaid has scored the top place in the competition "The Arab Cup for Programming and Artificial Intelligence" - the Creative Idea Category.

The contest, organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, took off virtually in March and its result was announced last week.

Some 3500 school pupils (male and female) representing twenty member states of the Arab League took part in the contest.

Pupil Omar has created a device to help the visually handicapped find their way (through hearing) via a distance - sensitive set equipped with a camera and connected to eye glasses. Omar had made the programming codes of the set to make it usable.

The set uses remote sensing and a camera to know the surrounding environment of the blind person through sounds via an earphone built in the set.

Omar is member of the Junior Inventors Team.

Organizers say the contest seeks to shed light on outstanding children in the area of programming and artificial intelligence by presenting them through the mass and social media.

On Tuesday the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali Bin Hassan Ja'afar honored Omar at his Embassy office here.

Ambassador Ali has reaffirmed his country's attention to gifted persons in different areas and presented Omar with a note of thanks and appreciation. The occasion was attended by Omar's family.