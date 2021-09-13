Egypt: Cabinet Denies News of Reducing Maximum Duty-Free Purchases of Tourists, Incoming Nationals

The Cabinet's media center has denied news of reducing the maximum limit of tourist and Egyptians' purchases from duty-free markets as a new customs law becomes effective in Egypt.

The center, in a statement Sunday, said it had contacted the Finance Ministry, which dismissed the news as baseless and assured that provisions of the new law - which went into effect September 1 - are more flexible in applying exemptions to tourists and nationals.

The new law also allows an increase in the value of items that are exempted from customs from 1,500 to 10,000 pounds, the Ministry said.

The media center urged all media outlets to verify any news from bodies concerned before publishing baseless information that could create confusion among citizens.