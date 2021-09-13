Tunisia: Covid-19 - Two More Fatalities and 44 Infections in Gabès

12 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 had claimed the life of two more patients in the past two days in Gabes, taking the death toll to 636, coordinator of the health monitoring unit at the local health directorate Houssine Jabrane stated to TAP.

44 more infections from 266 tests had been reported, namely, 14 cases in south Gabes, 13 in Mareth, 8 in Ouedhref, 5 in El Hamma, 2 in Metouia and 1 in Menzel lahbib and west Gabes, he specified.

The number of recoveries stands at 21,036 out of 21,939 cases, the official indicated.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

