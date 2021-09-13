Tunisia: Webinar On Circular Economy and Ecological Transition Challenges, September 15

Tunis/Tunisia — A webinar on circular economy and ecological transition challenges in the southern shore of the Mediterranean will be held on September 15, at the initiative of project incubator with social and environmental impact Lab'ess.

The webinar will be hosted by Executive Director of the National Institute for the Circular Economy (INEC) Emmanuelle Ledoux and Director General of one of the most important circular economy support associations in France "Canaux" Elisa Yavchitz.

Ledoux and Yavchitz will debate the relevance of this model, ecological transition challenges in the Mediterranean southern shore and lessons to be learnt from experiences in the northern shore of the Mediterranean and in the world.

The event is part of the implementation of the SalaM programme, which is initiated and funded by the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE).