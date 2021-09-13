Sudan and India Conduct Naval Training Exercise in Red Sea

Port Sudan — Sudanese warships Almazz and Nimer participated in a joint training exercise off the Red Sea coast near Port Sudan naval base on Friday, in conjunction with the Indian Navy frigate INS Tabar.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports, confirmed by the Indian Navy, that the training came within the framework of the plan of the General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces, which "aims to strengthen the exchange of experiences with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly countries, especially the navy".

The exercise included training activities of a professional nature and, according to an Indian Navy spokesperson, is a part of the vessel's ongoing deployment in Europe and Africa. The collaboration with the Sudanese Navy in the Red Sea on Friday was its "maiden maritime partnership exercise" of INS Tabar (F44), which translates to 'battle axe', is one of three Talwar-class frigates of the Indian Navy.