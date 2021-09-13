Sudan: 357k Covid-19 Vaccines Land in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — A significant shipment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, arrived at Khartoum Airport on Saturday, as a grant from the Federal Republic of Germany. The doses will be distributed to all states of Sudan.

A representative of the Ministry of Health, Dr Khaled Badreddin Fadlallah, affirmed the receipt of 357,600 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, a continuation of previous grants from Germany to Sudan to address the pandemic.

He affirmed that the vaccine is safe and effective and does not cause any complications.

Dr Fadlallah called on the public to visit the vaccination centres that operate throughout the day, explaining that the ministry has so far distributed more than 150,000 doses of Johnson's vaccine, 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, and 28,000 doses of Sino Pharm.

He expressed thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the German government and all partners of UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

The delivery of the vaccines was facilitated via the COVAX Facility, which is a coalition co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Global Vaccines Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), that ensures equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to countries regardless of their income.

The German Ambassador to Sudan pointed out that the grant of vaccines comes within the framework of the assistance provided by Germany to Sudan and reflects the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.