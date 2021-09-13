South Africa: SA Administers Over 15 400 Covid-19 Vaccines On Sunday

South Africa has now administered 14 690 586 COVID-19 vaccines, as the number of new infections continues to drop.

According to the Department of Health, 15 424 COVID-19 jabs were distributed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there were 9 316 people who were fully vaccinated in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. Of these, 3 457 received a Johnson & Johnson shot, while 5 859 got their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

This means there are now 7 199 405 people in the country who are fully vaccinated, while 10 720 333 people have received their vaccination since the start of the vaccination rollout programme.

In addition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend after 3 961 new infections were identified.

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 1 340 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Eastern Cape with 846 and 467 in the Free State.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 858 195.

"This increase represents an 11.0% positivity rate," the NICD said, adding the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

The Health Department said South Africa reported 126 Coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, against 143 57 the day before, pushing the death toll to 84 751 to date.

Meanwhile, the country recorded an increase of 184 hospital admissions since the last reporting cycle.

Globally, as of 10 September 2021, there have been 223 022 538 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 602 882 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.