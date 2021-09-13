Zimbabwe: Sakunda to Fuel Zim Football Giants Dynamos and Highlanders

13 September 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Fuel company Sakunda Holdings are next week expected to unveil a sponsorship package for the country's two most supported clubs Dynamos and Highlanders ahead of the resumption of Zimbabwean football later this month.

The sponsorship package which is one of the biggest in Zimbabwean football will be unveiled at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Although details of the sponsorship package are yet to be released, sources told NewZimbabwe.com that it is believed to be worth $75 658 000 per club.

The deal comes at a time when Bulawayo giants Highlanders have been experiencing serious financial challenges following the withdrawal of their main sponsors NetOne last year.

Bosso have recently been struggling to pay the players' salaries with some senior players like captain Ariel Sibanda and his deputy Nqobizitha Masuku threatening to walk away from the club because of non payment of salaries for three months.

Although Dynamos has been enjoying some relative stability, the Harare giants have also been struggling financially after their principal sponsor Remington Gold drastically reduced sponsorship for the club.

This has led to the demotion of chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze and the departure of communications and marketing manager Yvonne Mangunda recently.

The Sakunda sponsorship is however expected to breathe a new lease of life for the football giants who have in recent years played second fiddle to clubs such such as FC Platinum who are backed by mining companies.

