Kenya: Ghost Bullish On Kenya's World Cup Chances

Kenya coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is adamant the team can still qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar despite dropping four points from its opening two games.

Harambee Stars drew 0-0 with visiting Uganda in Nairobi on Thursday, September 2, 2021, before settling for a 1-1 draw versus Rwanda in Kigali two days later.

Kenya lies second in the group, with two points from as many games, behind group favourites Mali who have three points and a game in hand.

"We would have loved to win the games but we did our best and now we have to plan on how to face Mali back-to-back, we go to Morocco and then they come back to Nairobi," said Mulee in his post-match comments.

"It is tight but we are still in the race for the World Cup, it's not done yet, so we are still on, two games played and we go to Morocco for the Mali game and that will determine which way it will go."

Michael Olunga capitalized on a defensive mishap to score the first goal for Kenya at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali.

The hosts rallied back and equalized courtesy of Abdul Rwatubyaye, but Kenyans appeared far from impressed by both the performance and the result.

The 1-1 today away to Rwanda is the 6th draw for @Harambee__Stars in 7 away visits since 1999

The other one was a 1-0 win in Sept 2003. James Omondi scored on his debut

Rwanda v Kenya | FoStats https://t.co/CEk99qe8Jk via @fostats

-- Patrick Korir (@tipkorir) September 5, 2021

HT: Rwanda 1-1 Kenya

Both goals due to defensive lapses and luck.

Watching #HarambeeStars is a labour of love. The football that other teams make look so beautiful and easy they manage to make it look so ugly and hard. Eh! #WCQ2022

-- Warothe Kiru (@warothe) September 5, 2021

RULE NO 1 IN ANY QUALIFIER:

WIN ALL YOUR HOME GAMES. #HarambeeStars

-- Zachary Oguda (@zaxoguda) September 5, 2021

Kenya employing their classic tactic of, 'hit it to Olunga and pray something happens.' Strange that it continually yields the same disappointing results. #HarambeeStars #WCQ2022 #RWAKEN

-- Alasdair Howorth (@ahoworth97) September 5, 2021