Nigeria: Churches Have Key Role to Play in Nigeria's Travails - Osinbajo

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the churches and religious leaders in the country to take up the challenge of driving people towards the pursuit of truth and justice.

Osinbajo spoke on Sunday at the dedication ceremony of the All Saints Anglican Church, Wuse Zone 5 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory FCT, the first Anglican church parish established 35 years ago.

"The church is a place to deliver people from fear and oppression and eternal damnation, a place of succor, joy and encouragement. We must continue to build churches and places of worship knowing that everywhere we plant a church, we establish the light and power of the gospel of the love of Jesus Christ, is the answer to darkness, pain and misery of our world.

"The forces of evil and hate are more virulent than ever, the battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever but the Church will prevail," he said.

The Vice President described the church building as breathtaking architectural achievement with a beautiful finishing and state of the art design.

Primate of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukauba, who spoke to journalists shortly after the commissioning of the church building, said the greatest weapon mankind has against anarchy and the work of darkness is the power of God and the word of God, urging Nigerians and the political class to unite and ensure that the right thing is done always.

"We need to unite. We call on politicians, religious and traditional leaders and all in authority, to do the right thing. We will overcome only if we are united. A situation in which we see infractions in our security, compromise and betrayal within our system is unacceptable. We call on the military and politicians to be true.

"Nothing brings down a nation than deceit. Deceit in leadership can compromise the security and integrity of a nation. This compromise must stop. If we love Nigeria, let us live as patriots. God will arise for this nation one day," he said

Ndukauba said the Anglican church was dedicating the new church building and celebrating God's faithfulness at a challenging time in the country's life, adding that with determination, the country could still achieve great milestone.

"We need to encourage people not to give up. We have security, economic and other challenges confronting us, but we want to encourage everybody, because the church is also part of the society. We are not separate from what is happening around us, if anything, we are also suffering it but we want to encourage everybody not to give up, because God has not given up on us. We are trusting God that Nigeria will rise again.

"The role of the Church should be to pray and teach the word of God. The greatest weapon we have against anarchy and the work of darkness is the power of God and the word of God. He has never failed, so, let us live through to our faith; let us trust God and work with others, wherever necessary; let us help people around us," he said.