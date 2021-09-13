Nigeria: NCAA Directs Airlines to Board Passengers Without Evidence of Covid-19 Test Payment

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given permission to airlines operating international service to Nigerian destinations to allow passengers travelling to the country,who were unable to show evidence of payment for day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate paid QR code or permit to fly, to board their flights.

The order was however hinged on the difficulties being experienced by travellers to Nigeria in trying to fill their health and travel history into the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

The permission was granted in a letter with Ref: NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/317 to airlines' Accountable and Country Managers, signed by the Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu and dated 11th September 2021.

According to the letter, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has been made aware of the challenges being faced by passengers to access the Nigerian Health Portal.

The Director General said such passengers would be required to make payment for the repeated day-7 COVID-19 test at their destination airport in Nigeria.

The letter also stated that holders of diplomatic passports and children aged 10 years and below, who were unable to complete the NITP were to be allowed to board their flights, adding that, their health declaration and travel history would be captured by the Port Health Services at the destination airport.

He said airlines were to bring this information to the knowledge of their passengers and ensure strict compliance with the above stated conditions.

Relevant government agencies were notified of the new directive.

The letter stated: "The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has been made aware of challenges some travellers to Nigeria are experiencing while trying to fill their health and travel history into the Nigerian Travel International Portal (NITP).

"Airlines are hereby permitted to board any traveler to Nigeria, who is unable to either pay for the repeat day-7 COVID-19 PCR test or generate the paid QR code/permit to fly. Such passengers will be required to make payment for the repeat day-7 COVID-19 test at their destination airport in Nigeria.

"Holders of diplomatic passports and children ages 10 years and below who are unable to complete the NITP are to be allowed to board the flight. Their health declaration and travel history will be captured by the Port Health Services (PHS) at the destination point," the letter directed.