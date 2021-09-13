Nigeria: Wike Blames Govt for Delay of Bonny-Bodo Road Project

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has said the completion of the construction of the Bonny-Bodo Road is being delayed by the inability of the federal government to pay its N60 billion counterpart funding for the N120 billion project.

Wike stated this at the send-off ceremony of former Managing Director of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Mr. Tony Attah, which was held at the company's corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt, noting that all fund expended so far on the road project was provided by the NLNG.

He said: "The Bonny-Bodo Road is not funded between the federal government and the NLNG. I don't agree. With due respect, it is funded between NLNG, all the states of the federation and the Ffederal government. "If this country is a country that all of us belong to and all of us mean well for ourselves, that is one project that ought to have been completed by now, because of the economic interest that will benefit all of us."

He praised Attah for the convivial relationship the NLNG under his watch maintained with the government and people of Rivers State.

The governor said Attah would be remembered for overseeing the commencement and completion of NLNG corporate headquarters building in Port Harcourt and for ensuring that all fabrication works for the company's $10 billion Train 7 were done in Rivers State.

According to him, 7.5 percent Value Added Tax from the NLNG Train 7 project would be used to transform the state.

Wike said that it is possible for all those working for the International Oil Companies (IOCs), to cultivate better relationship with state governments in the Niger Delta.

He stressed that by ensuring the speedy completion of the NLNG headquarters in Port Harcourt, Mr. Attah, had proved that the claim of insecurity in the Niger Delta by IOCs is indefensible.

"The IOCs will say there is insecurity in Port Harcourt, insecurity in Warri, insecurity in Bayelsa but there is no insecurity in taking the oil and gas.

"The NLNG will never forget you (Attah). The Amanyanabo of Bonny will never forget you. Rivers State will not forget you. You have done very well. And I want to tell you by the powers conferred on me in the next award of the state, you are going to get the second highest honour as far as Rivers State is concerned.

"I want to thank you for what you have done for Rivers State. I want to thank you for what you have done for the people of the Niger Delta."

The governor enjoined the new NLNG managing director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, to emulate his predecessor and sustain the existing cordial relationship with the state government.

He implored Mshelbila and the board of the NLNG to collaborate with the Rivers State Government to develop a vast reclaimed expanse of land opposite the NLNG corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt.

"Everybody should come back here. This is where it is happening. Philip, opposite you, we have sand filled the area, provided infrastructure. Come and partner with us. Chairman (NLNG board, Edmund Daukoru, the Amayanabo of Nembe) you are from Niger Delta, tell your people to come and get a place here. They should not be living in Lagos and flying in and putting the cost on your head. Let them come here. The safest place is here. Rivers State is very safe," Wike said.