Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Reports 365 Additional Infections in 24 Hours, Eight Deaths

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed eight persons on Sunday, as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reported 365 additional new cases in eight states of the federation.

The public health agency, however, noted that the new cases recorded represented a fall from the 547 cases reported on Saturday.

The NCDC, which confirmed the infections in an update on its Facebook page on Monday morning, stated that with the eight deaths reported on Sunday, the toll of fatalities in the country had reached 2,598.

"The 365 new cases are reported from eight states- Lagos (209), Ondo (88), FCT (31), Rivers (16), Ebonyi (11), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (3) and Plateau (1).

"Till date, 199,151 cases have been confirmed, 186,418 cases have been discharged and 2598 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory", the NCDC said.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities, while 2.8 million samples of the virus have so far been tested.

Vanguard News Nigeria