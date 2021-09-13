Tunisia: 4 Tunisian Films in FESPACO Line-Up, "Une Histoire d'Amour Et De Désir " in Official Competition

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian film will be present in the official competition and parallel sections of the 27th edition of the Pan-African Film & TV Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), scheduled for October 16-23 in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Leyla Bouzid's "Une histoire d'amour et de Désir" was selected in the official competition for feature films. This French production is one of 17 films from the Arab region and Africa vying for the Golden Stallion of Yennenga for best film.

"Un fils" by Mehdi M.Barsaoui (2019) and "L'homme qui a vendu sa peau" by Khaouther Ben Hnia (2020) were selected among 20 films in the Panorama section.

The documentary "Caméra d'Afrique, 20 ans de Cinéma" by Ferid Boughdir (1983) is among 13 films in the "Classics" section.

This Tunisian-French co-production is a masterpiece of African cinema, a restored copy of which was presented in 2019 at Cannes Classics, at the 72nd Cannes Festival.

The documentary was restored as part of a restoration plan initiated by the French Institute and the French National Film Centre (CNC) under the aegis of the Committee for African Film Heritage.

FESPACO's theme for this year is "Cinema of Africa and the Diaspora."

239 films from 50 countries were selected from 1,132 entries for this year's line-up.