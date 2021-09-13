Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Council of Ministers Meeting

12 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired Sunday a Council of Ministers meeting to "discuss and adopt several decrees and approve presentations relating to various sectors," the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Sunday, 12 September 2021, a Council of Ministers meeting devoted to the discussion and adoption of many decrees and the approval of papers linked to the sectors of national education, labour, employment and social security, finance, agriculture, hydrocarbons, health and tourist industry.

