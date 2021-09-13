Malawi: Criminals Abandon Bag of Elephant Teeth, Police Launch Manhunt

12 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Barely a week after Katuli Police in Mangochi arrested three notorious ex-convicts and recovered assorted stolen items, the Police are hunting for two unknown criminals whom they bursted but immediately bolted dumping a sack bag containing animal specimen believed to be elephant teeth.

According to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, the incident occured on the night of Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Mponda Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in the district.

She said the police officers were tipped by members of the community that two strangers were roaming around the said village on a motorcycle whilst carrying the bag.

"Detectives rushed to the area and intercepted the duo. Upon being stopped, the duo sped off into a nearby bush enroute to Mozambique and dropped the bag, which the pillion passenger carried on his head," said Tepani Daudi, adding that after a thorough search in the bag, the officers found pieces of animal specimen believed to be elephant teeth.

Meanwhile, National Parks and Wildlife department has been informed for identification and Police are still on the ground to arrest the suspects, according to the PRO.

