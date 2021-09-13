Malawi: Digital Expert Amuna Misso Tips Digital Arts Marketers

Digital media expert and Malawi Rap Battle and Entertainment founder, Amuna Misso, has tipped aspiring digital marketers to stay alert in the fast growing online arts marketing technology.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Saturday, Misso said online media marketing is dynamic; hence, digital marketers need to upgrade themselves if they are to remain relevant in the sector.

"Online media marketing is dynamic. It is also very profitable when we manage our service properly to our clients who are artists. We need to work according to the client's plan and offer them good services like introducing the clients to new audiences, managing their online pages professionally," he said.

"We need to be serious and learn new online packages. With the vast growth of technology online marketing, it may be a hard task for a lazy Online PR. He or she must be Alert and Updated like watching new tutorials on YouTube and other platforms," added Misso.

Misso disclosed that he is offering free online marketing training.

He urged artists who want to gain experience in online journalism to join him.

"We are here to offer them to work as volunteers as editors on our website (www.mrbvibes.com) and on our Social Media Pages. They can send us a message on the Malawi Rap Battle and Entertainment Facebook page," explained Misso.

He, however, bemoaned the tendency by some clients to undermine online marketing services, lamenting that some clients take the profession lightly and do not pay for the services.

In 2012, Misso started Malawi Rap Battle as a Facebook group when Facebook did not have page creation options.

Misso also works as administrator and content manager at malawi-music.com.

"I initially created Malawi Rap Battle & Gossip as a group. We then changed the name to Malawi Rap Battle & Entertainment (MRB) since we now cover entertainment news," he said.

Founded in 2013, MRB Entertainment is one of the popular social media youth initiatives aimed at providing a platform for up and coming artists to promote their music.

The platform has grown in popularity as such it was transformed into one of the most vibrant pages in Malawi. The page now provides entertainment news, music reviews and promotions.

Despite having no sponsor, the page has more than 38k followers on Facebook and twitter. MRB Entertainment has grown into admiration as one of the most reliable entertainment news outlets due to its ground breaking reporting.

"I cannot share at all but all I know is that MRB is still playing a big role in the Malawi entertainment industry. We share and publish a lot of content for free," Misso revealed.

MRB has now expanded its horizons, turning into a profitable organization as it now operates a website and recording studio, MRB Records in Lilongwe, area 36 with Leaf G as the producer.