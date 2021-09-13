Namibia: Men Rob Pharmacy of N$20,000

12 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery which occurred at a pharmacy in Oshakati on Sunday afternoon.

According to Oshana police spokesperson, inspector Thomas Aiyambo, two male suspects armed with a pistol robbed Oukolele Pharmacy situated at Oshakati's Etango Complex.

After the robbery the duo allegedly jumped into a taxi and told the driver to drive, before forcing him out and driving away with the car.

The taxi is a grey Toyota Corolla with registration number N33235SH.

The police have requested anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station or call Oshana police emergency number 0813630666.

