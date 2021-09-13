Malawi: MP Karim Commits to Improving School Infrastructure in Chikwawa South Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikwawa South Constituency, Elias Abdul Karim, has expressed commitment to complementing government efforts in improving infrastructure standards for schools in his area as one way of ensuring delivery of quality education.

Karim made the remarks on Saturday when he presented construction materials of an office block at Mwananjovu Primary School.

The school has been operating without an administration block ever since its inception.

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentarian said he was saddened to note that the school had to turn one of its classrooms into an administration block, a development that forced learners to take their lessons under trees.

He said he had decided to intervention following reports that education authorities in the district were considering to downgrade the school by removing Standard 8.

"There has never been an office building at this school. Just imagine, teachers have been using a classroom as a staff room and pupils have been learning under trees. Now they were considering of cancelling Standard 8 classes. This is why, as an MP for the area, I thought I should intervene", said Karim.

He disclosed that his intention is to see to it that most schools in his area have adequate infrastructure ranging from classroom blocks, administration blocks as well toilets.

The school's deputy head teacher, Benford Mainala, said the absence of an administration block at the school made teaching and learning challenging.

Meanwhile, Group Village Headman Mwananjovu has requested the parliamentarian to assist in finding a lasting solution to perennial floods from Lalanje River.