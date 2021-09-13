Namibia: Windhoek Central Hospital Childhood Paediatric Oncology Ward Renovated

12 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

The Cancer Association of Namibia this week handed back the Childhood Paediatric Oncology ward of the Windhoek Central Hospital to the Ministry of Health and Social Services after extensive renovations over the past five months.

The association embarked on the renovation project in April, but suffered delays during the third wave of Covid-19.

The association's chief executive officer, Rolf Hansen re-commited its support towards cancer patients and the ministry.

"The Cancer Association of Namibia will continue to support the fight against cancer in Namibia, despite the harrowing consequences that Covid-19 has inflicted on the economy and also the association's budget. Perseverance despite the challenges is our only focus. We cannot fail our patients," he said.

Hansen also expressed his appreciation towards partners who contributed to the project that cost N$350 000.

Partners include Namibia Breweries Limited, the Bankers Association of Namibia, Pupkewitz Foundation, Polka Plumbing, Ida Smit, Estelle Viljoen and the Namibian community at large.

Renovations included replacing the linoleum floors and bathroom walls, painting, fixing sanitary units, wall murals and new curtains, amongst others.

