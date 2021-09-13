Malawi: Govt Ready to Set Up Teachers Council of Malawi

12 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Agnes Nyalonje, has disclosed that preparatory work in readiness for the establishment of the first ever Teachers Council of Malawi have reached at an advanced stage.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at Domasi College of Education in Zomba of Friday, Nyalonje indicated that the Council will be in place by the end of this year.

She said her ministry is currently seeking to help further professionalize and enhance the standard of teachers through the council.

"The setting up of the council will be up and running before the end of this year," she said.

Nyalonje said in line with the Malawi 2063, her ministry is instituting several public sector reforms to assist achieve a vision of a well-supported education system supporting a vibrant middle income Malawi.

In a separate interview on Saturday, Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) president, Charles Kumchenga, said the formation of a council is a good move if government follows what is happening in other countries.

"We are supporting the idea of having this council. This will improve quality education and ensure that teachers have licenses to teach," Kumchenga said.

The council will also help to discipline teachers and in some cases motivate teachers, he said.

"TUM is totally supportive of this provided it shouldn't overstretch its duties," he said.

