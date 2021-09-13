Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor Retires From International Cricket

FORMER Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Taylor, who is currently on tour of United Kingdom with the Chevrons, is set to play his final match in the national colours in the final ODI against Ireland today.

The 36-year-old announced his decision through a Twitter post.

"It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow (today) is my last game for my beloved country. 17 years of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn't change it for the world," said Taylor in a lengthy statement.

"It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field.

"My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004, I hope I have done that."

Taylor leaves the stage as one of the finest players to don the Chevrons jersey. He made his debut in 2004 in an ODI against Sri Lanka and went on to play 204 games.

He has amassed 6677 runs during the period and is just 112 short of former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Flower's national record of 6786 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman thanked Zimbabwe Cricket, teammates, family, and fans in an emotional note penned ahead of the third and final ODI against Ireland in Belfast.

"I am so thankful for the friendships I've gained around the world, you will always be with me and I hope to cross the paths again in the near future.

"To Zimbabwe Cricket, thank you for the opportunity and I hope I have made our country proud in some small way.

"To my teammates and coaches past and present, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. To the fans back home who have always been so loyal to me over the years, I am eternally grateful," said Taylor.