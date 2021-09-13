Tanzania: Mwinyi Leads Mourners At High Court Judge Funeral

HUNDREDS of mourners including lawyers and politicians took part in the funeral of the late Zanzibar High Court Judge Haji Omar Haji in the Island, yesterday.

The late Haji (54), who died last Saturday, few days after being appointed as Pemba resident Judge was laid to rest at Shakani village, West District 'B' Unguja, Urban West Region.

Registrar of the Zanzibar High Court Mohamed Ali Mohamed, described the late Haji as hardworking officer, who valued human dignity.

Earlier Dr Mwinyi joined special prayers for the late Judge Haji at Masjid Noor, Kombeni, West District 'B', Urban West Region led by the Grand Mufti of Zanzibar Sheikh Saleh Omar Kabih.

According to his autobiography the deceased was born on April 4th in 1967 in Mafia District in the Coast Region, Mainland Tanzania and later started his primary education in the Island from Standard One to Seven in 1985 and thereafter moved to Zanzibar and join Kiembesamaki Primary School to continue with his primary education until 1987.

From 1988 to 1991, the late Judge joined secondary education at Vikokotoni School, and continued his studies in Form Five and Six from 1993 to 1995 at Lumumba Secondary School.

"From 1997 to 1999 the late joined Mzumbe College for a Diploma in Law, and in 2000 to 2004 he joined Zanzibar University (ZU) and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 2008, before successfully pursuing a Master's Degree in Law at the College Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

On his work life, he served as a part-time teacher at Haile Sellasie Secondary School and in October 1996, he was hired as a clerk of the Zanzibar High Court.

He served as a Regional Magistrate at the Vuga Regional Court from 2005 to 2008 and later appointed Deputy Registrar of the Pemba High Court from 2009 to 2011 and from July 04, 2018 to February 01, 2021 he served in the East African Court as Chief Executive of the Court.

On 1st February 2021, the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Alhaj Dr Hussein Mwinyi appointed him as Zanzibar High Court Judge. On August 16, 2021 Zanzibar Chief Justice Omar Othman Makungu appointed him as a Resident Judge in Pemba.

The late Judge Haji passed away on September 11, 2021 at Mnazi Mmoja Referral Hospital after a short illness. Other attendees at the funeral included the First Vice -President Othman Masoud Othman, Second Vice- President Hemed Suleiman Abdullah and Chief Justice of Zanzibar Omar Othman Makungu. He is survived by a widow and four children.