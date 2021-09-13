Tanzania: Ggml Runs Workshop for Scribes On Covid-19

GEITA Gold Mine Limited (GGML) with the Geita Regional Commissioner Office recently organised a one-day local workshop for 60 journalists, where they were further provided with Covid-19 awareness skills.

Facilitating the training, GGML's Vice-President of Sustainability Simon Shayo said the skills provided will enable the journalists to also be ambassadors in the public that Covid-19 should not be taken for granted.

"The inception of this special Covid-19 awareness training is a programme of the GGML to alert the public that the disease is real and address fears and misinformation on the alleged dangers of vaccination.

"The company has set up hand washing spots throughout the mine, where employees, contractors and visitors are required to wash and sanitize their hands.

Any person entering the mine site should have his/her temperature checked and we have also allowed some employees to work from home," he pointed out.

Elaborating Mr Shayo said last year alone, GGML committed some 1.6bn/- to support the government of Tanzania in its efforts to fight against the disease, adding, "Journalists have immense power to educate or mislead. We are confident that you will serve as frontline soldiers in the fight against Covid -19 in Geita and beyond."

Commenting on the workshop, Jimmy Mtabwa, representing Geita Regional Medical Officer, said the participation of the journalists in the workshop is one of the ways to reach the general public with the right information on Covid-19.

"We believe that through your respective media houses, you will be great ambassadors with the right message to your viewers and listeners," he added.

One of the participants, Novatus Lyaruu, the Geita Press Club Secretary, said: "I am grateful to the Geita Regional Commissioner's Office and Geita Gold Mine Limited for coordinating and funding this training. The timing of this training is more appropriate as it coincides with the recently launched Johnson & Johnson vaccine drive in the country.

"As journalists, we are the mouthpiece, the ears and the eyes of the community. This training will help us to inform the public with the right message(s) on how they can protect themselves and personally, I have already been vaccinated and will continue to advise others to get vaccinated."