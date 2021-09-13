Tanzania: Covid-19 Vaccination Centres Increase to 1,548 Countrywide

CENTRES for Covid-19 vaccination have been increased from 550 to 1,548 countrywide, in an effort to serve everyone in need, especially those in rural areas.

This was said in Mwanza over the weekend by the Direc- tor of Vaccination in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Leonard Subi.

Dr Subi was speaking during an online meeting for Covid-19 and vaccine discussion, which brought together various stakeholders, including health and media practitioners, as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under coordination of Mwanza Press Club (MPC).

He affirmed that over 340,000 Tanzanians have been vaccinated so far, urging the media to continue reporting by providing scientifically proven data, so as to get rid of misinformation against Covid-19 vaccine being spread in the public.

"Vaccine is of great im- portance. Let us continue giving education to members of the public to ignore comments made by non-health professionals, as they are misleading them," he said.

A Specialist in Diseases and Research from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Dr Elisha Osati, argued that there is no reason for Tanzanians to be afraid of the vaccine, since the available data showed that it is jabs that reduced numbers of corona deaths in Europe, Asia and the United States.

A Senior Cardiologist from Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), Prof Harun Nyagori, stressed that people should not worry about Covid-19 vaccine, as no research results showed cause of in- fertility, blood clots, erectile- dysfunction among other negatives as some people have been misleading through social media.

MPC Chairman Mr Edwin Soko expressed his gratitude to health experts for educating the masses on the importance of Covid-19 vaccine.

"We, media practitioners will also tirelessly continue providing members of the community with researched information over Covid-19 and vaccine," he said.