Tanzania: Chief Court Administrator Assures CJ of Efficacy

THE Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has sworn in the Chief Court Administrator, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel, as the new Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission-a constitutional and essential authority mandated to oversee various functions of the Judiciary of Tanzania.

The Court's Administrator assumes such role following the retirement of the former Secretary of the Commission, Mr Mathias Kabunduguru.

A brief swearing-in ceremony was held last Friday at the Parliamentary Sub-Offices in Dar es Salaam and attended by the Principal Judge of the High Court of Tanzania, Dr Eliezer Feleshi, and Commissioners of the Commission, Retired Secretary, Deputy Secretary and staff of the Commission.

Speaking immediately after being sworn in, Prof Ole Gabriel assured the Chief Justice and all Judicial officials that he would work together with them as a team to ensure that the goals set by the Judiciary of Tanzania as well as that of the Commission are met.

"I would like to assure you that I will use all my efforts and ability to ensure that we work together and meet the expectations we have, especially in terms of providing timely justice to the people," he said.

Earlier, the retired Secretary of the Commission, Mr Kabunduguru, welcomed the new Secretary, while pointing out a number of issues they are facing, including staff shortage(s) citing the current number being 16 against the actual demand of 34 members.

However, Prof Ole Gabriel promised to address the issue by making appropriate arrangements including giving the Commission more powers to raise the number and national authority to oversee the Judiciary in the country.

Speaking at different times, other members of the Commission thanked Mr Kabundunguru for working together with them during his tenure, and welcomed the new Secretary of the Commission and promised to work with him hand in hand in carrying out his duties.

Those members included Court of Appeal Justice, Dr Gerald Ndika, who is also the Commissioner of the Judicial Service Commission, Dr Feleshi, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary of Tanzania, Mr Wilbert Chuma and Deputy Secretary of the Commission, Ms Enziel Mtei.

The swearing-in ceremony is in accordance with Act No. 4 (2011) of the Judiciary Administration Act, section 16 (ii) which requires the Chief Justice of Tanzania, who is the Chairman of the Judicial Service Commission, to swear in the Chief Court Administrator to be the Secretary of the Commission.