Tanzania: Dar-Kilosa SGR Status Thrills PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has expressed satisfaction over the status of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, specifically the Dar es Salaam-Kilosa section in Morogoro Region, whose execution currently stands at 93 per cent.

Mr Majaliwa also affirmed the commitment of the government to continue implementing the project and ensure that it is completed on time.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan is committed to ensure that the project's execution continues as planned...Tanzanians should maintain the faith they have in the government and be assured of its timely completion," said Mr Majaliwa yesterday after inspecting the project.

The Premier made a stop at Kwala Station in Coast Region, which will serve as the main station for major repairs to wagons and train engines.

He urged the workers at the project to effectively execute their work as the government intends to see the project extending to other regions of Mwanza, Kigoma and in Karema Port in Katavi.

"We want a modern railway line all the way; this will help to boost the economy of individuals and the whole country.

"Besides, Tanzania is a strategic country, as all our neighbours depend on the railway line," said Mr Majaliwa.

He observed that once the project is completed, it will help to increase the efficiency of transporting goods and people, which formerly spent a lot of travel time from Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Mwanza.

The Director-General of the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), Eng Masanja Kadogosa, disclosed that the implementation of the project from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro has reached 93 per cent.

Eng Kadogosa also noted that the section from Morogoro to Makutupora (Singida) is now at 70 per cent.

According to him, the project's completion will stimulate the government plan of implementing its industrial policy with a goal of transforming Tanzania to a middle high status economy by the year 2025.