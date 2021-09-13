Rwanda Off to a Winning Start At Africa Women Volleyball Championship

The national women volleyball team, on Sunday, September 11 started their campaign at the 2021 African Nations Women's Championship with a 3-1 victory over Morocco at the Kigali Arena.

Paulo de Tarso's side began the game well, winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-18, but the Moroccans did not give up as they bounced back to claim the third 34-32.

The two teams then went for the fourth set,which Rwanda won 25-22 to triumph over the North Africans on the night.

In the other matches on day 1, reigning champions Cameroon were off to a winning start after beating Kenya in Pool B.

Cameroon overcame the Kenyans with straight sets (25-20, 25-21 and 25-19 ).

Likewise, Nigeria beat Senegal in Pool A on straight sets (25-16, 25-18 and 25-22), while Burundi lost to neighbors DRC 0-3 (18-25, 15-25 and 13-25).

Full results for the Women's African Nations Championship Day 1:

Pool B: Burundi v RDC 0-3(18-25, 15-25, and 13-25)

Pool A: Nigeria v Senegal 3-0(25-16, 25-18, 25-22)

Pool B Cameroon v Kenya 3-0(25-20, 25-21, 25-19)

Pool A: Rwanda v Morocco 3-1(25-19, 25-18, 32-34, 25-22)

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas