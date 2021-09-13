Rwanda Off to a Winning Start At Africa Women Volleyball Championship

13 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women volleyball team, on Sunday, September 11 started their campaign at the 2021 African Nations Women's Championship with a 3-1 victory over Morocco at the Kigali Arena.

Paulo de Tarso's side began the game well, winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-18, but the Moroccans did not give up as they bounced back to claim the third 34-32.

The two teams then went for the fourth set,which Rwanda won 25-22 to triumph over the North Africans on the night.

In the other matches on day 1, reigning champions Cameroon were off to a winning start after beating Kenya in Pool B.

Cameroon overcame the Kenyans with straight sets (25-20, 25-21 and 25-19 ).

Likewise, Nigeria beat Senegal in Pool A on straight sets (25-16, 25-18 and 25-22), while Burundi lost to neighbors DRC 0-3 (18-25, 15-25 and 13-25).

Full results for the Women's African Nations Championship Day 1:

Pool B: Burundi v RDC 0-3(18-25, 15-25, and 13-25)

Pool A: Nigeria v Senegal 3-0(25-16, 25-18, 25-22)

Pool B Cameroon v Kenya 3-0(25-20, 25-21, 25-19)

Pool A: Rwanda v Morocco 3-1(25-19, 25-18, 32-34, 25-22)

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X