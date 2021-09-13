Tanzania Appoints Woman Defence Minister

13 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Stergomena Tax to be the Minister for Defence and National Service. She becomes the first woman to hold the title since the country's independence.

Dr Tax was nominated this week to become the Member of Parliament (MP) just a few days after she retired as Executive Secretary at the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the post she held since 2013.

President Samia promised the community in Lilongwe, Malawi during the region's Head of State Summit that she had planned work for the outgoing Executive Secretary back in Tanzania.

Although the appointment might not sound surprising, her re-appointment as Defence Minister was rather interesting.

She fills the post that was left vacant following the death of her predecessor, Elias Kwandikwa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X