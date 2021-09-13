Morocco Records 1,954 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco has recorded 1,954 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health announced Sunday, adding that 4,258 COVID-19 patients have recovered within the same period.

A total of 19,956,669 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 16,451,238 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 904,647 while recoveries rose to 857,655 i.e. a recovery rate of 94.8%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (637), Casablanca-Settat (535), Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (219), Eastern Region (162), Marrakech-Safi (110), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (72), Souss-Massa (49), Fez-Meknes (48), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (47), Guelmim-Oued Noun (39), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (18) and Draa-Tafilalet (17).

As for coronavirus-related deaths, they rose to 13,546 with 58 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours in the regions of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (13), Casablanca-Settat (16), Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (03), Eastern Region (06), Marrakech-Safi (04), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (06), Souss-Massa (01), Fez-Meknes (05), Guelmim-Oued Noun (01), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (01) and Draa-Tafilalet (02).

The number of active cases stands at 33,446 including 1,770 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.