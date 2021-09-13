Morocco: Authenticity and Modernity Party Ready to Serve General Interest From All Standpoints (Press Release)

12 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) has stated "its readiness to serve the general interest from all standpoints".

The members of the political bureau stressed "the importance of respecting the party's electoral program, its main guidelines and its modernist democratic principles," PAMsaid in a press release, following a meeting, chaired by the party's Secretary-General, Abdellatif Ouahbi.

The members of the Political Bureau called on all elected officials of the party to commit to the management of proximity and to involve all political parties.

Furthermore, the members of the Political Bureau extended their congratulation to the National Rally of Independents (RNI) for winning the September 8 elections.

They also congratulated the president of the RNI Aziz Akhannouch, whom HM King Mohammed VI appointed Head of Government and entrusted him with forming the new government.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X