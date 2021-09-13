Tunisia: Kais Saied - 'I Respect the Constitution but Amendments Can Be Brought to It'

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied affirmed that he respects the Constitution and that he works under legitimacy, but he did not exclude making amendments to the text of the Constitution.

"I fully respect the Constitution, but amendments can be brought to the text," he stressed, as he walked down on Saturday evening Avenue Habib Bourguiba in Tunis.

In a statement reported by Sky News and the Alwatania national TV, Saied said that "constitutions are not eternal and that amendments can be brought to them to meet the Tunisian people's aspirations, as sovereignty is exercised by the people."

On another note, the Head of State President Kais Saied criticized those who speak of an attempted coup d'état, assuring that he is working under legitimacy and strict compliance with the law.

"They talk about legitimacy but do not respect it," Saied complained, denouncing "manoeuvres" and "false allegations" which he said had been quickly refuted.

Besides, the President said that the government line-up will be announced as soon as possible, adding that he seeks to choose the right people.

"A working session is scheduled for Saturday on the new members of the government. We will continue to look for suitable people," he indicated.