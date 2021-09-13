Zimbabwe: Petrotrade Donates to Jairos Jiri School

Petrotrade has donated groceries worth thousands of dollars to Nyamuwanga Primary School in Mudzi, in line with the company's corporate social responsibility.

The school is under Jairos Jiri Association which deals with children living with disabilities.

Petrotrade sales representative Mrs Faith Mandoreva said the donation was a way of ploughing back to the community.

"We donate groceries every year because this is part of our corporate social responsibility, our relationship should continue so we must support each other for the betterment of our nation at large," she said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, national executive director of Jairos Jiri Association Mr Wilson Ruvhere thanked Petrotrade for remembering them during this difficult time when organisations are still struggling to recover from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I want to thank you for realising that people with disabilities here require your assistance," he said.