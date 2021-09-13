Zimbabwe: Petrotrade Donates to Jairos Jiri School

13 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Petrotrade has donated groceries worth thousands of dollars to Nyamuwanga Primary School in Mudzi, in line with the company's corporate social responsibility.

The school is under Jairos Jiri Association which deals with children living with disabilities.

Petrotrade sales representative Mrs Faith Mandoreva said the donation was a way of ploughing back to the community.

"We donate groceries every year because this is part of our corporate social responsibility, our relationship should continue so we must support each other for the betterment of our nation at large," she said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, national executive director of Jairos Jiri Association Mr Wilson Ruvhere thanked Petrotrade for remembering them during this difficult time when organisations are still struggling to recover from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I want to thank you for realising that people with disabilities here require your assistance," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X