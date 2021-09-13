Tanzania: Interclub Beat Tanzania Mafunzo

Luanda — Interclub started the African Confederations Cup in the best way by beating Mafunzo FC of Tanzania, 1-0, in the first "leg" of the qualifiers for access to the group stage, played today, Sunday, at Amaan Stadium, in that country.

Despite playing on the opponents' field, the single goal of the Angolan team was scored by Paty, in the 29th minute.

The second leg will take place between the 17th and 19th September, in Luanda.

Guided by the Spanish-Brazilian coach, Beto Bianchi, the "police" team has as main goal to reach the group stage.