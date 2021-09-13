Kenya's Agnes Tirop Breaks 10km Record in Germany

Kenya's Agnes Tirop is the new world record holder in 10km road race after clocking 30:01 during the Adizero Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany Sunday.

The event saw athletes participate in the men's and women's half marathon race, men's and women's 10km road race and the 5km road race in both categories.

Tirop, who took the charge in the last two kilometres, managed to shake off her compatriots before crossing the line, lowering Paula Radcliffe's record time of 30:21 clocked at San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2003.

Tirop, who was fourth in the 5,000m race during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan said that the record came as a surprise to her.

"I'm delighted by my performance because I didn't expect to run a world record time. This is a good start as we start another season," said Tirop after the race.

Sheila Chepkurui came in second after running 30:17, while Nancy Jelagat sealed the podium in 30:50.

In the men's 10km road race, Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto clocked the second fastest time this season after timing 26:43 ahead of Ethiopia's Tadese Worku, who clocked 26:56, while Kennedy Kimutai was third in 27:09.

It was a clean sweep for Kenyans in the 21km men's race after Abel Kipchumba bagged victory running in 58:48 ahead of his compatriots Alexander Mutiso (59:20) and Amos Kibiwott (59:34) who were in second and third respectively.

Brenda Jepleting won in the women's category clocking 66:52 ahead of Ethiopia's Besu Sado who clocked 68:14, while Brilliant Kipkoech settled for third in 68:28.

In the Vienna City Marathon, Vibian Chepkirui bagged victory in the women's race after clocking 2:24.29 ahead of Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke who timed 2:25:31 while Burka Gelete also from Ethiopia sealed the podium in 2:25:38.

In the men's 42km race, Ethiopia's Derara Hurisa was disqualified after running the race with shoes that were not compliant. He had won the race in 2:09:22 ahead of Kenya's Leonard Langat who timed 2:09:25 while Betesfa Getahun from Ethiopia was third in 2:09:42.