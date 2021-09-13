Malawi: President Chakwera Cheers Up Lucius Banda, Paul Banda and Another Brother in Balaka

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Saturday took time off his busy schedules and visited two of Malawi's most decorated music legends, singing sensational Lucius Banda, his elder brother, the iconic songbird, Sir Paul Banda and their brother, Francis at their home-base in Balaka District.

Chakwera, accompanied by First lady, Madame Monica Chakwera visited the three Banda brothers who have been ill for sometime now as a gesture of solidarity as well as wishing them a Godspeed recovery.

Malawi music kingpin, Lucius Banda, who for over the past two decades has been the voice of the oppressed voiceless through music and political activism is President Chakwera's advisor on youth and arts.

Writing on his Facebook page after the visit the Malawi leader said:

"Monica Chakwera and I just left Balaka, where we stopped by the home of Hon. Lucius Banda, my Special Advisor on Youth and Arts.

He added: "We stopped by to see him and his family, and to cheer them up and pray with them."

Earlier, after the president left the presidential state residence in Mangochi, Chikoko Bay for Lilongwe, President Chakwera made first stop to see construction site of a water treatment centre in the Lakeshore District, where he was briefed about the progress of works on the facility.

"I told the workers that these construction jobs, our adminstration has created should be used to produce quality results. Ntchito simalo koma zochita," said.

While in the Eastern region President Chakwera presided over Medical Doctors Conference, where he pledged that his Government will overhaul the entire health system to give it a good face.

Veteran musician Lucius Banda, was first admitted at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Lucius Banda who is popularly known as 'Soldier' in the music echelons then travelled to South Africa for further medical examination and treatment for a suspected kidney failure.

His mentor and his brother, the legendary Paul Banda and his other elder brother Francis also got ill at the same time.