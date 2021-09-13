Cameroon/Angola: Football - Petro De Luanda Draw With Fovu in Cameroon

12 September 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The team of Petro de Luanda have drawn against Fovu Baham of Cameroon, by 2-2, in the first "leg" of the access to the group stage of the African Champions League of football, played Sunday at Omnisports Stadium.

The Angolan team, who conceded the first goal in the 14th minute through Alexander Nsangue, restored the draw in the 19th minute through Tiago Azulão.

The Angolan team had the advantage (2-1) in the first half (45+1), with Jaredi's goal, but let the victory slip away when Ikpeme scored the equaliser in the last minute (90min.).

The second "leg" will take place between next 17th and 19th September, in Luanda.

