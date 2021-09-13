Zimbabwe: Mash West Gears Up for Zanu-PF Conference

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zanu PF Mashonaland West Province is preparing to host provincial delegates that will virtually attend the party's 19th Annual People's Conference, with all the administrative districts' fundraising committees now in full-swing to ensure its success.

Already, Makonde district, which is expected to host 185 provincial delegates in Chinhoyi as they virtually follow the national proceedings from Bindura, has secured six beasts and enough maize for the local delegates.

The business community, farmers, miners and transporters have pledged more support for the successful hosting of the virtual conference and 2023 harmonised election campaigns.

The contributors include Makonde District Coordinating Committee chairperson Cde Kindness Paradza, and Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Jennifer Mhlanga, who both pledged a beast each.

In showing their gratitude to the ruling party, A1 farmers in Makonde district have pledged US$10 or equivalent each for the province's target of US$50 000.

Provincial fundraising committee chairman, Cde Davy Nyamukurira, said all the districts were geared for the virtual conference.

Speaking during the fundraising committee meeting in Chinhoyi on Saturday, guest speaker Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, and the party's provincial secretary for finance, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the party required financial support to cater for its various activities.

"Our party cannot run without financial assistance as many activities need to be catered for, she said. In line with the 19th people's conference scheduled for Bindura this October that will be running concurrently across all the provinces virtually, there is need for us to plough back to the party," she said.

"We benefitted land and mines while the prevailing conducive business environment in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030 is something that we should be generous to the ruling party for.

"To avoid any rot, we have set up provincial and district fundraising teams that will transparently approach the communities in search of donations. There were reports of people using the party's name to dupe unsuspecting people in the past (by asking for donations) but the New Dispensation is against that."

Provincial acting chairman, Cde Abia Mujere, who was upbeat about the province's seriousness towards the conference, urged beneficiaries of the ruling party's policies and programmes to show allegiance through funding.

Cdes Paradza and Mhlanga rallied people to support the party, saying many were financially secure as a result of the ruling party's favourable policies.

"We have had a bumper harvest through the successful Pfumvudza and Command Agriculture schemes. As part of our appreciation, we should reciprocate the Government's gesture," said Cde Paradza.

Mhangura farmer and former first vice president of Zimbabwe Farmers Union, Cde Berean Mukwende, said farmers should not wait for the party to ask for funding.

He said it should be a norm for them to support the party.

Mr News Phiri, a representative of small-scale miners, applauded the Second Republic's transparency in all its operations.