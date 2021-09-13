Mozambique: Hidden Debts: Presidential Adviser Admits Receiving U.S.$1,6 Million in Assets From Boustani

Maputo — Renato Matusse, who had once been a political adviser to former President Armando Guebuza, on Friday denied receiving a bribe of two million US dollars from the Abu Dhabi based group, Privinvest.

Instead, he admitted that his friend Jean Boustani, who is a senior Privinvest official, had purchased houses and other goods for him valued at over 1.66 million dollars.

Matusse is one of 19 people on trial before the Maputo City court on connection with the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts". Boustani played a key role in the scandal, spending large amounts of Privinvest money in bribing Mozambican officials and managers of the bank Credit Suisse.

Privinvest got its money's worth since it became the sole contractor for three fraudulent Mozambican companies, Proindicus, Ematum (Mozambique Tuna Company) and MAM (Mozambique Asset Management), selling them vastly overpriced fishing and patrol boats, radars and other assets. According to the 2017 independent audit of the three companies, Privinvest over-invoiced Mozambique to the tune of more than 700 million dollars.

Matusse is facing charges of money laundering, embezzlement and trafficking in influence.

He claimed that Boustani never paid him directly. He sent Boustani the bank account numbers of the owners of the houses and cars he wanted, and Boustani paid them. They then transferred the assets to Matusse.

Matusse told the court that he first met Boustani in early 2013 in Guebuza's office. He claimed the discussions were "innocuous", but Boustani "was prepared to help us".

"I saw him as an asset for us to penetrate countries in the Middle East", Matusse said. "We didn't talk about his company".

Matusse insisted that his relationship was with Boustani, and not with Privinvest, as if a distinction could be drawn between the two.

Asked about Proindicus, the first of the fraudulent companies to be set up, Matusse said he knew nothing about it. He had also never heard of Andrew Pearse, one of the three Credit Suisse bankers who has admitted receiving bribes from Boustani.

But prosecutor Sheila Marrengula could show Matusse an email, dated 19 April 2013, which Pearse had sent to Matusse and to security official Antonio do Rosario. The email dealt with the Credit Suisse loan to Proindicus, which Pearse wanted to increase by 200 million dollars (Pearse was successful, and the loan to Proindicus eventually grew to 622 million dollars).

Matusse claimed he had never received this email, although he admitted that the email address was his. "I don't know Pearse", he said. "Perhaps he got my email address from Boustani. I wasn't involved in the Proindicus project".

He admitted that Boustani had spoken to him about Proindicus "but in generic terms". His job as an adviser to Guebuza did not concern matters of defence and security.

Matusse said that Boustani probably did not understand how little power he wielded within the President's office. Because he thought that Boustani could be "useful", he never made the limited scope of his duties clear.

Matusse thought this was probably why Boustani's relations with him cooled and "he stopped replying to my emails".

This was effectively an admission that he had obtained over 1.6 million dollars in real estate and other assets from Boustani on false pretenses, by allowing the Privinvest executive to believe he was much more important in Mozambican politics than was really the case.

The trial has now been adjourned until Monday.