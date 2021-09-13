Mozambique: Hidden Debts - Don't Bring Politics Into the Court, Warns Judge

Maputo — Defence lawyers in the trial of 19 people accused of crimes connected with Mozambique's largest financial scandal, known as the "hidden debts", on Thursday demanded that Agriculture Minister Celso Correia be called as a witness.

This unexpected demand arose after one of the accused, Ines Moiane, the private secretary of former President Armando Guebuza, claimed it was Correia who informed her that a judicial case had been opened into the debts, that her name had been mentioned, and that suspects were about to be arrested.

For more details, Correia advised her to speak with President Filipe Nyusi, She declined to do so, "and I think that's why I was arrested ", she declared. She gave no indication of why she thought that Nyusi had ordered her arrest, but her unsubstantiated claim was enough for defence lawyer Isalcio Mahanjane to claim that the trial had political rather than legal motivations.

He also backed up his argument by claiming that Correia appeared to have access to information which, at the time, was sub judice. How did he know about the case before the accused did? The question was, at best, disingenuous since the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) had opened a case on the hidden debts in 2015. It was public knowledge that the case was under way and that arrests were likely.

The judge, Efigenio Baptista, rejected the defence lawyers' allegation, which he regarded as disrespectful to the court. "Courts do not concern themselves with political matters", he declared.

"From day one, some people have been bringing politics into this case", he added. "But political questions are not discussed in this court. The court is not the place to discuss politics. Here we discuss whether particular individuals committed particular crimes".

Since the only basis for calling Correia as a witness was the claim that this was a political trial, Baptista rejected the defence request.