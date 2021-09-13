Nigeria: Increase Education Budget - UK Commends Nasarawa Governnent

Lafia — The United Kingdom has applauded the Nasarawa State Government for increasing the state's education budget to 35%, improving business environment indicators in the last two years.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing gave the commendation in Lafia during a meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule to discuss Trade and investment opportunities in the State, as part of activities during her two-day working visit in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Lafia, the British High Commission explained that the high-level meeting with the governor and key stakeholders in the state discussed current efforts to stimulate the economy of Nasarawa state, how the UK can offer support to build human capacity, and attract investors for economic development.

It would be recalled that during the high commissioner's stay in Nasarawa State, she had undertaken an inspection of projects including the Nasarawa Bus Terminal in Karu, to witness the progress the initiative is taking as construction at the site continues.

The High Commissioner who met with some traditional leaders said that the UK will leverage on community-based organization, FAHCI to establish a vaccinators' network and to prime the market assuring that the FAHCI would continue to stock vaccines in their Lafia office and retail to vaccinators that come from the rural parts of Lafia, Doma, and Akwanga LGAs.

Catriona Laing, said the UK Government was working toward increasing support for the Nigerian Government's economic reform including diversification of the economy to promote conditions for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Vanguard News Nigeria