Africa: Tokyo Paralympics a Stark Reminder That Human Security for People With Disabilities an Elusive Global Goal

opinion

The Paralympics tell which countries are the best or the worst for people with disabilities, and we see, beyond abstract notions about the social rights of citizenship, it is the more wealthy economies that seem to be creating better life chances for their vulnerable citizens.

At the 2020 Paralympic Games that took place between 24 August and 5 September 2021, 537 events from 22 sports were contested, with badminton and taekwondo as new additions to the programme. As I am currently in Tokyo, I was lucky enough to watch the games as they were unfolding live on NHK and though I would have loved to have watched the events live and in person, the pandemic put paid to this, and so, as with the 2020 Olympic Games, the events took place with hardly any spectators in the stadiums. Only other athletes and the staff cheered them on.

Fifty seven years since the first Paralympic Games were held in Tokyo in 1964, social attitudes to disability in Japan have made tremendous strides. I remember when, a year after arriving in Tokyo in 1978, it suddenly dawned on me that I hadn't seen a disabled person. This was a culture shock, coming...