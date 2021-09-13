South Africa: Police Chief Bheki Cele Has 30 Days to Fix 'Catastrophic Miscarriage of Justice'

analysis

At least 96,875 rapists, murderers and sex offenders were released and we don't have their DNA on file. The president and two ministers have 30 days to fix a catastrophic forensic DNA legislative blunder. Without convicts' DNA, a high number of related criminal cases are never going to be solved.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Police Bheki Cele have been given 30 days to fix a legislative blunder that saw the release of more than 96,000 convicted offenders on parole without their DNA being added to a national database set up to improve crime-fighting - and specifically to assist in solving gender-based violence cases and cold cases.

The failures, especially on the side of Cele, who initially pushed for the entire country's DNA to be put on file before signing legislation to extend the DNA sampling of convicted criminals, but later abandoned this notion, has been described as a "catastrophic miscarriage of justice" by Andrew Whitfield, DA member of Parliament's Committee on Police.

The convicts who were released were charged with Schedule 8 offences that included rape and murder and sexual offences committed against children.

But now Action Society, a...