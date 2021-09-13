South Africa: Media Statement - Joint Standing Committee On Intelligence Tabled Its Annual Report in Parliament

document

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) has tabled its annual report for the 2019/20 financial year including the three quarters (April-December 2020) of the 2020/21 financial year to Parliament.

The annual report was tabled in accordance with section 6 of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act, which states that the committee shall, within five months after its first appointment, and thereafter within two months after 31 March in each year, table in Parliament a report on its activities during the preceding year, together with the findings made by it and the recommendations it deems appropriate, and provide a copy thereof to the President and the Minister responsible for each Service.

On 11 November 2020, the JSCI tabled its five months report after delays due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, the finalisation of the annual report was also impacted by Covid-19 and other processes involved.