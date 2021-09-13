Liberia: Rep. Schaack Resigns From Liberty Party

River Cess County Electoral District #1 Representative Rosana G. D.H. Schaack has resigned from the Liberty Party (LP), saying she finds herself in a very difficult position and feels a sense of loss.

"I am a humanitarian that happen to have been elected by the great people of Electoral District #1, River Cess County to serve as their Representative for a six-year term," she said in her resignation letter to the Liberty Party.

According to Rep. Schaack, as time went by she has not felt a connection with the party probably from her own doing.

"I'm not the usual Liberian politician and I don't agree with the spirit of disunity that has come about of late," Rep. Schaack added.

The River Cess lawmaker explained that after much thought and prayer, she has decided to resign as a partisan and withdraw her membership from the Liberty Party.

Schaack explained that her people want to retain her as their representative and she believes it will be manifested during the 2023 general elections.

"This call from my constituents has given me clear confirmation for the decision that I have made," Schaack continued.

Since businessman Musa Hassan Bility took over as Chairman of Liberty Party, there has been disenchantment among members of the party.

Recently, some members of the opposition Liberty Party, a constituent member of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), registered their differences regarding the procedures through which the leadership was proceeding within the CPP including its internal operations.

The angry members organized themselves into Concern Liberty Party members with leadership and offices as a means of running a parlor political activities in the CPP ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.