Liberia: LEC, MCC Partner to Extend Electricity

In an effort to minimize power theft and extend electricity supply to other communities within Montserrado County, the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) have established a new partnership aimed at responding to power theft.

The Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson Koijee said "This relationship will create and provide job opportunity for our country."

At the establishment of the partnership on 9 September, Koijee said beginning this month the MCC and LEC will begin taking down every bail board to enable LEC to run wires freely without causing problems.

"We will do this along with the Monrovia City Police so we expect our people to cooperate because there will be a detour beginning Saturday," Koijee said.

According to him the partnership with the Liberia Electricity Corporation is meant to bring relief, and to buttress the efforts of the corporation in its fight against power theft.

For his part, Mr. Henry V. Kimber from the Project Coordination and Management Unit at LEC welcomed the partnership with the city corporation, saying LEC is glad to be in it.

"In our country, we are challenged, we are many and the demand for electricity is too high. To be able to get power to all of our citizens we went out asking for assistance. As God could have it, some partners came to our aid," said Mr. Kimber.

He explained that the issue of providing electricity isn't all about money, as there are environmental and social issues that tend to impact the LEC in providing services to people.

He thanked the Government of Liberia, the European Union, and the World Bank, including the city corporation for coming together to form the partnership.

Mr. Kimber indicated that they will be extending electricity to Virginia and beyond. According to him, since the war, the LEC power supply hasn't reached to Brewerville, saying it stops at St. Paul Bridge.

He noted that this partnership provides an opportunity for citizens on that side of Montserrado County to benefit from electricity supply.