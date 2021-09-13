Liberia: CPP Is Sending Mixed Signals

Activities of the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) seem far from collaboration, thus sending mixed signals to the Liberian people who they seek to lead. The opposition bloc is also self-destructing gradually.

Disagreements over who should become standard-bearer or how to choose one, among others are issues that seem to confront the CPP, far ahead of the next presidential election in 2023.

The contest is between leaders of two of the constituent parties - former vice president Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party and Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of the Alternative National Congress. The ego has reached a point that both leaders are finding it difficult in sitting in a room to reason, leaving their respective partisans and supporters to beat the war drum.

And so what is meant to be a united front is increasingly becoming fragmented characterized by wrangling and acrimony that clearly contradict the primary objective of the CPP. What is even more disturbing is that constituent parties are sounding their individual interests louder than the interest of the Collaboration they seek to build.

The truth of the matter is voters are confused and they watch with uncertainty whether these group of politicians under the CPP framework who want to defeat President Weah in 2023 can readily provide the Liberian people an alternative to the governing Coalition for Democratic Change.

By their current actions and public posture Liberian voters are not convinced they can look up to the opposition politicians in the CPP for leadership because they are busy pulling one another down instead of providing direction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is sad and unfortunate. Liberians need hope desperately and when they look at the end of the tunnel, the light is bleak. All they hear is I, I rather than we. Who should they follow?

Two separate incidents in the past weeks where leaders of the four parties that constitute the CPP have gone to meeting and failed to reach a common understanding undermined the collective objective and they should desist. The Liberian people deserve better.

It is time leaders of the CPP rise up and gives the people hope for a better Liberia. Failure to do so could send them looking elsewhere, for anything that could come their way.

The clock is ticking and time is running out. The sooner the CPP can its acts together and speak with a united voice the better it would be for voters across Liberia because the mixed signals are confusing them.