Liberia: Cummings Shuns Boakai

Two contending forces within the Collaborating Political parties (CPP), Mr. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Mr. Alexander B. Cummings appear to be sailing in a rocky political boat, as latest events witnessed Cummings and his Alternative National Congress (ANC) entirely shunning Boakai's endorsement by the Unity Party to head CPP's 2023 presidential ticket.

When compared to UP's previous political events, Boakai's endorsement ceremony on Saturday, 11 September 2021 as Unity Party's aspirant for the CPP presidential ticket which was graced by members from three of the four collaborating parties was poorly attended over the weekend.

Mr. Cummings and his ANC party's reason for shunning the UP program was that the process was allegedly unjust [because there was no convention held to elect Boakai].

As a constituent member of the CPP, Cummings has been taking up issues with fellow political leaders from the other constituent parties, including walking out of a CPP meeting convened over the weekend on grounds that it lacked an agenda in violation of the CPP Framework Agreement.

Following his endorsement by the UP, Liberia's former Vice President Mr. Boakai focused on talking about what he sees as lapses in government, saying Liberia is a country in crisis that needs real political revolutionary emancipation in order to deliver it to Liberians.

Speaking at the Unity Party Headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, Boakia lamented that Liberia is facing a serious crisis due to poor leadership under President George Manneh Weah.

Boakai claimed that the government here has no respect for the rule of law, and economic hardship is on the increase while corruption and impunity have become the best friends to the government. He noted that emphasis is not put on the plight of the people.

"Liberians are now spectators in their country as something the President of Liberia promises never to happen," said Boakai.

"Our citizens are dying mysteriously and nothing is done by the government. We see hunger and anger in the faces of the people when they are walking only because the bread and butter issues of the country are not handled, while our so-called leaders are satisfied with what our people are going through," Amb. Boakia added.

He indicated that given what the country is going through, it's time that Liberians reclaim Liberia for themselves.

He further suggested that Liberia must be freed from the chain of corruption, impunity, injustice, economic misery and the mysterious disappearance of peaceful professional citizens.

Joseph Boakia believes that low management skills of natural and unnatural resources by the government are also factors that have increased the crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, Mr. Boakai has expressed excitement and happiness to be chosen as the aspirant of the Unity Party to serve as its aspirant at CPP's processes that are expected to kick off soon.

"We come together here today to fight for a better and respected Liberia, and Liberia deserves better. I want to ensure you that we will make sure this country is redeemed," Boakai said.

Accepting the Unity Party candidate as an aspirant to participate in all CPP processes, CPP chair, and Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonble Karngar-Lawrence thanked the Unity Party for the early decision taken.

Karngar -Lawrence said the UP aspirant is the only qualified person to start the CPP processes, noting that within the next few days, the CPP will officially announce its consensus process.

She expressed hope that other political parties that are interested in the process will present their standard-bearer and aspirant before the consensus process can start.

The Unity Party Endorsement and presentation program of its aspirant is the first process, according to the CPP Framework Document to qualify a standard-bearer to participate in all CPP processes ranging from Voter Perspective Survey and Consensus to Convention.

These processes will show the candidate for the CPP for the upcoming 2023 general and presidential elections