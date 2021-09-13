South Africa: Heritage Month - Remembering the Warrior of the War of Mlanjeni and Other Heroes

opinion

We have to learn from the past in order to prepare for our future. One leader we can learn from is Chief Maqoma, who used his expertise as a general and strategist to lead a guerrilla war in the forested mountains and valleys of the Waterkloof to defend the land of his forefathers against the skilled colonial army of Britain.

In this month of September, Heritage Month, we should ask ourselves the following questions: What have we done to elevate our heritage, culture and customs? What is Heritage Month without the land of our forefathers? What is heritage and freedom without the recognition or acknowledgement of the heritage sites and past leaders associated with traditional leadership and early intellectuals that worked closely with them for that matter?

These questions came to mind as a result of my visit to the grave of King Ngqika in Mkhubiso and the grave of Chief Maqoma in Ntaba kaNdoda. Both of these sites of historical importance are in a state of decay as if we are not in government, to the extent that my team of heritage experts and researchers were in disbelief that the 1994 dispensation gave us freedom.

I began to explain...