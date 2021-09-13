Liberia: First Lady Admonishes 2021 WASSCE Candidates

press release

Monrovia — Over forty-two thousand 12th graders across Liberia are today, September 10, 2021, writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The examination which runs for about two weeks is an evaluation administered annually in the West African Sub-region.

As Mother of the Nation, First Lady Clar Marie Weah is pleased with the huge number of eligible candidates this year and has extolled the candidates' hard work and determination exhibited over the years in their journey through high school which has qualified them for the exams.

Mrs. Weah is however challenging the candidates, including the 20,791 female senior students to approach the exams with a great deal of preparedness and confidence in themselves.

The First Lady also cautions the 2021 WASSCE candidates to refrain from any form of examination fraud.

Mrs. Weah wants the students to make their respective parents, schools, and dearest country, Liberia, proud as she wishes them success.

Mrs. Weah's statement of encouragement also goes to the 9th, 6th, and 3rd graders who are expected to write the exams.

The First Lady is also commending her husband, President George Manneh Weah for his commitment to underwriting the WASSCE fees for Liberian senior students each year since his ascendency to the Presidency.

To the Ministry of Education, the West African Examination Council - WAEC along with all partners and stakeholders including parents and guardians, Mrs. Weah is grateful for your collective efforts in ensuring that our children are educated.

The First Lady remains committed to supporting the education of Liberians, including women and girls through various projects under the Office of the First Lady and the Clar Hope Foundation.

Meanwhile, First Lady Clar extends deepest condolences to the families of staffers of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC- Liberia who lost their lives in the Niko Ivanka shipwreck.

The WAEC - Liberia staffers among others were headed to Maryland County, Southeastern Liberia with consignments of exam materials to administer the exams in that part of the country when the vessel, Niko Ivanka, sank at sea.

As she prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased and thanked the government's interventions with the bereaved families, the First Lady eulogized the fallen WAEC- Liberia staffers as dedicated public servants who will always be remembered dearly for their service to Liberia.